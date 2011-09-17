DSK Will Be Interviewed On French TV This Weekend

Dominique Strauss Kahn will appear on French TV channel TF1 this Sunday to give his side of this summer’s huge New York sex scandal, reports Euronews.While Strauss Kahn will not face charges in New York for an alleged rape, he is still facing legal action over another rape incident in France.

However, reports today suggest that the IMF chief is downplaying that incident, allegedly telling a friend that he had hit on Tristane Banon, but nothing else had happened.

