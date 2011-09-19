WATCH: DSK Says Hotel Incident Was "Moral Fault"

Dominique Strauss Kahn appeared on French TV this weekend to give his side of the story about the New York Sofitel incident.



The interview, which appeared heavily scripted, was given to news presenter Claire Chazal, a friend of his wife according to The Guardian.

Strauss Kahn insists that the sex was consensual and denies paying for sex. He says that the maid is lying about everything (and waves around a copy of the prosecutor’s report as proof).

However, he does accept that he is at fault:

“What happened was not only inappropriate, it was more than that, it was a fault; a fault towards my wife, my children, my friends, but also a fault towards the French people, who placed in me their hope for change.”

