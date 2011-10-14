French Prosecutors Drop DSK Sex Assault Case

Photo: Guardian

French prosecutors have dropped the sex assault case brought against Dominique Strauss-Kahn by Tristane Banon, reports the BBC.The former IMF chief was accused of attempted rape by Banon as early as 2003. She proceeded to make sexual assault charges against Strauss-Kahn in July this year.



The prosecution said that there had been “recognised sex acts” between the two, but the nature of this did not constitute sexual assault.

This means that Strauss Kahn no longer has any charges against him for his alleged sexual misconduct, after another set of charges he faced over an incident in New York this summer were also dropped.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.