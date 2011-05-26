Check Out All The Luxury Amenities In Dominique Strauss-Kahn's New Jail

After being rejected from numerous NYC luxury apartments, Dominique Strauss Kahn has finally found a place to spend his house arrest.



The three-story, $50,000 per month, townhouse, that Cameron Diaz and A-Rod once considered buying, is much better than his cell at Rikers.

The newly renovated home has high-end kitchen appliances, a skylight, fireplace, a waterfall shower, a roof deck and a bar.

Not a bad place to be under house arrest.

