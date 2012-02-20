DSK To Be Questioned Over Alleged Links To ‘Prostitution Ring’

THE FORMER HEAD of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Dominique Strauss-Kahn is to face questioning by police in France over an alleged prostitution ring in the north of the country.



According to a report on Reuters, police in Lille will question Strauss-Kahn on Tuesday. He has already publicly requested that he be interviewed in connection with the probe into a prostitution ring that allegedly supplied women to clients of local luxury hotels.

The report originated in the local newspaper La Voix Du Nord which reports that he can be questioned for up to 48 hours, but theoretically as long as 96 hours, after he is taken into custody on Tuesday morning at 8am (GMT).

Strauss-Kahn, known to many as DSK, resigned as head of the IMF last May to face charges of attempted rape of a hotel chambermaid at a New York hotel. The charges were later dropped but the allegations were a fatal blow to his hopes of becoming the next French president.

He is still facing a civil suit from the alleged victim, Nafissatou Diallo. Strauss-Kahn has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The French investigation centres on an alleged prostitution ring which provided women and set up sex parties for clients of luxury hotels in the northern city of Lille.

Consorting with prostitutes is legal in France, BBC News explains, but the supplying of prostitutes to others is illegal. Strauss-Kahn could face charges if judges deem that he was aware the women who took part in sex parties he is alleged to have attended were prostitutes.

His lawyer, Frederique Beaulieu, has previously claimed that his client will work to “debunk” the claims that he is linked to the prostitution ring.

Strauss-Kahn 'will debunk' new claims linking him to prostitution ring

This post originally appeared at thejournal.ie

