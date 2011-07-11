REPORT: DSK Tells Friends That He Won't Run For President

Photo: AP

Disgraced former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn is denying any possibility that he’s running for the presidency of France, according to Mediate.The media website says he’s telling friends that he’s not running – even though the charges against him look like they will be dropped.



People suspected that if the charges against him are dropped, DSK would run, and perhaps win because of the mighty “comeback.”

Now according to Mediate, word is that the rumour was sparked after most senior media strategist, Stephane Fouks, had flown into NYC that DSK was beginning to reconsider a run for the presidency currently occupied by Nicolas Sarkozy.

DSK apparently finds the media “suddenly declaring him a viable candidate” to be “simply absurd.”

