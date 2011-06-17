DSK Requested Eggs, A Sandwich, Coffee, Looser Handcuffs (And Diplomatic Immunity) After He Was Arrested

The DA just made a court filing that details some of the requests that Dominique Strauss-Kahn made after he was arrested.



The most egregious of the requests is that at first, he requested diplomatic immunity. (However 4 hours later, at 9PM, he told officers, “No, no, no, I’m not trying to use that.” So maybe it was just something he said in the heat of the moment.)

Other requests DSK made are as follows, according to a court filing made by the Manhattan DA:

At 5:15 PM on May 14th (in the car from the airport on the way to the station): What is this about? [Detectives need to speak with you about an incident in a hotel room.] Then I need to make a call and let them know I won’t be at my meeting tomorrow. These handcuffs are tight.

At 8:45 PM on May 14 (about 4 hours after he was arrested): I would like to use the bathroom. I don’t want any food, but I’ll have some coffee.

At 11:20 PM on May 14: I’m not hungry. [Redacted.]

At 9 AM on May 15: I would like some eggs.

At 9:20 PM on on May 15: I would like a sandwich

The entire court filing is below. The other substantive information in it is the evidence that prosecutors plan to use against DSK.DSK Disclosure



