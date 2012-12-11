DSK Makes Deal In NYC Sex Assault Case

Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP/File

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, formerly head of the IMF and once a hopeful for the French presidency, has reached a settlement with the New York City hotel maid he was accused of sexually assaulting in 2011.Nafissatou Diallo had launched a civil case against Strauss-Kahn after the criminal case against him fell apart. Strauss-Kahn had counter-sued for $1 million, accusing Diallo of defamation.



The financial details of the settlement are to remain confidential, the judge in the case said. Strauss-Kahn had previously denied reports in a French newspaper that the deal was worth $6 million, the AP reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.