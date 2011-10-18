Now DSK Is Being Accused Of organising Orgies And Flying Prostitutes Out To New York

(not his actual passport)

A prostitute, being questioned by French investigators over the emergence of an underage prostitute racket in France, has said that Dominique Strauss-Kahn and a senior police official organised an orgy in one of Paris’ fanciest hotels.The Daily Mail reports that police chief, Jean-Christophe Lagarde, who hoped to run a security operation for Strauss-Kahn if he became president of France, was accused by the prostitute of organising the orgy in 2010. He is also said to have flown prostitutes to New York for Strauss-Kahn when the latter was working at the IMF, and was reportedly in Washington D.C. just before DSK was arrested in New York.



The prostitute was being questioned as part of an investigation into an underage prostitution ring that emerged in the French city of Lille. Seven members of staff at the Carlton Hotel in Lille have been arrested in connection.

Strauss-Kahn has been named as a potential client of the prostitute racket. He has denied the allegation, the New York Post reporting that he wishes to be questioned by police so that he can put an end to the claim.

During the investigation, at least two prostitutes have claimed that Strauss-Kahn was one of their clients. Neither is believed to be underage. Lagarde has been taken into custody by French authorities.

