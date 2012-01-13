DSK: I Have No Idea If I Slept With Prostitutes At Those Orgies Because Everyone Was Naked

In a new twist to the Dominique Strauss-Kahn saga, which has become a hunt for a prostitution ring operating out of Paris, his mobile phone records showed he had relationships with 10 women, allegedly all call girls, the Telegraph reports.



But DSK’s lawyer has countered with perhaps the single most brilliant defence argument in modern history.

He said his client had no way of knowing the women at the swinger parties were prostitutes because they were “all naked at the time”.

“I defy you to tell the difference between a naked prostitute and any other naked woman,” lawyer Henri Leclerc said.

Prostitution is legal in France if the girl is over 18, but if the case expands to cover graft or procuring, Strauss-Kahn could face charges, the Telegraph reports. The new evidence could help police determine whether the erstwhile IMF chief knew the women he had sex with had been paid to do it, as they claim.

Despite being dogged by lawsuits and scandals galore, Strauss-Kahn has been tentatively seeking to return to public life, making recent appearances at an economic forum in China and in Sarcelles, the Paris suburb where he was mayor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.