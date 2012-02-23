DSK Released After Two Days Of Questioning About Prostitution Ring

Dominique Strauss Kahn, former IMF chief and one time French presidential hopeful, has been released after two days of questioning about a prostitution ring run from hotels in Lille, CNN reports.



“He responded to all of the questions, there were a certain number of hearings, on all of the subjects, and he responded in a perfectly calm manner and particularly complete,” said Frederique Beaulieu, one of DSK’s lawyers said. “Everything is in the hands of the judges.”

The 2 day stay seems to tie in with the 48 hour legal limit, the longest he could be questioned by police without being charged. DSK had requested months ago that he be questioned as it would clear his name.

It’s unclear if the Frenchman used his (other) lawyer’s suggested defence tactic — claiming to have no idea that the woman he was attending an orgy with at the hotel in question were prostitutes, as they were “all naked at the time”.

To be fair to the sex-obsessed socialist, this could be a good defence. The use of a prostitute is legal in France, though he may be in trouble if he knew about the supply of prostitutes to the parties, which is a crime.

However, if it turns out that DSK knew there were prostitutes there (even though they were naked) or, if he slept with any of the (allegedly) underage prostitutes in the group, he could still be in big trouble.

