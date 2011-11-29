Sarkozy Party Brands DSK Set Up Theory 'Grotesque'

Stern words here from the Sarkozy party head on new allegations about a possible set up of former IMF chief (and one time French presidential hopeful) Dominique Strauss Kahn.



“This story is ridiculous . . . this plot argument is grotesque,” UMP party leader Jean-Francois Cope said today according to reports from the AFP.

Interior Minister Claude Gueant also called the plot “pure fantasy.”

Read our summary of the new set up theory here >

