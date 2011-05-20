Check Out The Luxury Building That Just Rejected DSK And His Wife

DSK will be happier here than in Rikers

Photo: Courtesy of Bristol Plaza

Dominique Strauss Kahn was granted bail at $1 million yesterday and he today he is expected to be released from Rikers Island.According to multiple reports he was headed to Bristol Plaza, a Manhattan luxury building on the Upper East Side with the slogan “Better Than a Hotel.”



But according to Jon Swaine of the Daily Telegraph, the former IMF chief has been rejected by the building’s management.

Amenities at the complex include daily maid service, flat screen tvs, valet, fine linens in the bedrooms, a 24-hr doorman, and a gym and indoor pool.

The apartments range from $8,000 to $14,000 per month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.