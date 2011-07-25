WATCH: Here Is Part Of ABC's Big Interview With DSK's Accuser In Which She Describes Attack

Good Morning America aired part of its upcoming exclusive interview with the hotel maid who accused former International Monetary Fund Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn of raping her.



Robin Roberts spoke to Nafissatou Diallo, the hotel employee who alleges she was sexually assaulted by former International Monetary Fund Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn. Says Diallo:

“I want him to go to jail…I want him to know that there is some places you cannot use your money, you cannot use your power when you do something like this.”

Diallo is making the media rounds this week. In addition to ABC she is also the subject of a Newsweek cover story in which she describes the attack in vivid detail.

After widespread accusations accusing her of lying her lawyer says she is coming forward to refute those accusations on the record.

“God is my witness I’m telling the truth. From my heart. God Knows that. And he knows that.”

Video below.

