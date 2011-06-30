DSK's Lawyers Already Believe They've Found A Procedural Technicality That Could Get Him Off

Will Dominique Strauss-Kahn walk away from charges of rape on a procedural technicality?



His lawyers hope so.

MyFoxNY, citing a report in French newspaper Le Figaro, the lineup where DSK was picked out by the maid was tainted, as she had already been shown pictures of him prior to the event.

Specifically, they claim that she saw DSK on TV and in a picture shown to her by the hotel manager, “prejudicing” the whole ID process.

This sounds like pretty thin gruel to us, but then it’s the lawyers’ job to identify every tiny little bit of possible frailty in the structure of the prosecution’s case, if only to have something for the appeal.

