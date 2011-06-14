Here's The Amazing DSK Commercial That's Spreading Like Crazy In Greece

JUMBO Chips, a Greek chip and pretzel company, is airing a commercial riffing on the Dominique Strauss-Kahn scandal.



Apparently it’s really popular in Greece. Someone we just spoke to over there says they turned on the TV and it was on again.

It’s not mean-spirited or anything, but of course being from Greece, the commercial is also commenting on the IMF’s (despised) austerity plan for Greece. The last line of the commercial is, “You shall not eat at all.” (She says, “you shall not eat, Kahn.” The word Kahn in Greece means “not at all.”)

In other words, JUMBO Chips thinks its countrymen should continue to buy JUMBO Chips, even if it’s with their credit cards.

The woman playing the maid is Vana Barba, a former Miss Greece. The man playing DSK is Markos Seferlis, a Greek stand-up comedian. A translation is below.

Anyone else excited for the Law & Order SVU: DSK edition?

Here’s what they’re saying, as translated by journalist Nikolia Apostolou.

DSK: Oh lala! Very tasteful! I want (it)!

Maid: Excuse me…

DSK: (grabs her) I’m telling you I want it.

Maid: Please…

DSK: Listen, you (take) the pistachio-bars. I’ll take cheese puffs, ok?

00:19 (voice over) Jumbo cheese puffs, Jumbo pistachio-bars, Jumbo Chips.

DSK Give me some too Barba

Maid: You shall not eat, (Kahn/at all).

