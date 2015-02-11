Dominique Strauss-Kahn's defence is that he was too busy 'saving the world' to go to sex parties very often

The DSK trial has begun in Lille, France, where former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn has been charged for soliciting prostitutes and joining in orgies in France and the United States.

His defence? It wasn’t really that bad:

“When you read the criminal complaint you get the impression it was this frenetic activity,” the Financial Times quotes Strauss-Kahn as saying. “But it was four times a year, not more than that. It wasn’t this out-of-control activity.”

(The New York Times has a slightly different version of this quote.)

According to the Times, the former French finance minister acknowledged participating in sex parties with his friends, but insisted he didn’t organise them and didn’t know which women present were prostitutes.

This isn’t the first sex scandal the former IMF head has encountered. In 2011, a New York hotel maid accused him of sexual assault. Those charges were dropped and he settled with her out of court.

Still, it was enough for him to resign as IMF chief and drop any plans of running for president of France.

Let’s see how things go this time.

