Dominique Strauss-Kahn Has A New $50K/Month Tribeca Townhouse

After he was rejected by a luxury Upper East Side development, an Upper East Side townhouse and a downtown townhouse, Dominique Strauss-Kahn finally has a new New York home.



DSK will be living in Tribeca in a “$50,000-a-month townhouse at 153 Franklin St” between Varick and Hudson Streets according to the New York Post.

The three-story home was apparently once looked at by Cameron Diaz and A-Rod, has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and was built in 1915.

According to the Post,

Along with the professional-quality kitchen and a “nanny suite,” the first floor features a “great room” with a skylight and fireplace, perfect for those pre-trial strategy sessions with his lawyers, and limestone “radiant heat” floors, according to the broker’s swanky online description.

The second floor has antique French wide-plank oak floors, an Italian limestone bath with a Duravit jet tub and waterfall shower…

Check out photos of his new pad >





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.