53% Of French Say DSK Should Leave Politics

The majority of French people do not want to see disgraced socialist Dominique Strauss Kahn play a role in French politics, according to a new poll (reported by Reuters).



The poll, conducted by CSA, showed that 53% felt the former Finance Minister should play no role at all in French politics ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Only 23 per cent of those polled said they were in favour of Strauss-Kahn contesting the Socialist primary, though he has already missed the deadline to do so anyway.

Earlier this week the New York D.A. announced that rape charges had been dropped against Strauss Kahn.

