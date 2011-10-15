DSK Is Now Being Investigated In Relation To An Underage Prostitution Case

Photo: AP

Dominique Strauss Kahn, presumably a very relieved man after sexual charges in France and New York were dropped recently, has something new to worry about.The Daily Mail reports that Strauss Kahn is being investigated in relation to a judicial inquiry into prostitution at the Carlton Hotel in Lille.



Reportedly, several members of the hotel’s staff were arrested this month over allegations that underage prostitution was being conducted there. While the investigation has been open for a while, French magazine Closer has the exclusive story that prosecution documents name Strauss Kahn as a possible client.

If he’s suspected to have slept with any of the (supposedly) underage girls, Strauss Kahn will face criminal charges — again!

