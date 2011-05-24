DSK DNA FOUND ON MAID'S SHIRT (According To NBC)

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

DSK’s DNA was found on the maid’s shirt, according to NBC.A DNA sample taken from the former IMF chief, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, matches a sample taken from her shirt. More DNA tests are still being conducted on other pieces of evidence.



But this suggests that DSK’s main defence will probably be that it was consensual.

Now the question is, whose blood was on the sheets?

DSK’s from when he was (allegedly) pushed into a sharp armoire?

Or the maid’s?

