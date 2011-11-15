And Now, DSK's Wife Is Considering Divorce

The wife of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, is considering divorcing here husband according to reports in The Local.



Following a myriad of sex scandals which began in May, Anne Sinclair, a French journalist, is now looking at the option of leaving her husband.

To recap, since May, Strauss-Kahn has been accused of infamously sexually assaulting a house-keeper in New York, sexually assaulting French writer Christine Banon and doing business with an illegal prostitution ring involving underage prostitutes. None of these incidents turned into convictions, but police reports have indicated that sexual intercourse did take place between DSK and the accusing parties.

It has also been reported that the former IMF chief flew prostitutes to New York and organised orgies and sex parties.

Now, French newspaper Le Parisien reports that Sinclair is considering separation from her husband. However, the publication also reported that the couple is seeking to use legal action to stop any unnecessary media invasions into their privacy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.