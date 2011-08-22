It's A Big Day For DSK: Prosecutors Expected To Drop Sex Charges

Photo: AP

The accuser’s lawyer is concerned that the charges against DSK might be dropped today.



Kenneth Thompson, the attorney who is representing Nafissatou Diallo, the Sofitel hotel maid who accused Strauss-Kahn of sexual assault, received a letter requesting a meeting Monday afternoon with Manhattan prosecutors, the New York Times reported.

“My interpretation of that letter is that they’re going to announce that they’re dismissing the case entirely, or some of the charges,” Thompson told the Times.

The meeting comes the day before Strauss-Kahn’s scheduled court appearance, but there’s another possibility.

There could be more evidence Diallo has not been forthright with prosecutors.

On Friday, prosecutors requested records that would say whether or not Thompson’s team requested a settlement from DSK’s team in exchange for dropping the charges.

One thing to remember here is that if the maid asked for a settlement, that might only be because it’s illegal for the settlement offer to come from DSK. (Read why here.)

At 3 p.m. today, DSK will be in court. Until then.

