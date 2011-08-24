DOMINIQUE STRAUSS KAHN: ALL CHARGES DROPPED

DSK is all smiles as he leaves court a free man.

All charges against DSK have officially been dropped.He left court a smiling man (see image).



He released a statement saying thank you to his friends who believed in his innocence.

This is after the NY DA’s office filed yesterday requesting that the charges against DSK be dropped.

This does not come as a surprise, as the maid’s credibility was seriously damaged by reports of her having lied to officials.

However this might not be the end of the maid and DSK. She stands by her account of the rape (which is somewhat if not totally supported by the rape report compiled after the alleged rape) and has already filed a civil lawsuit against him.

The maid’s lawyer said yesterday that he suspected the charges would be dropped.

Now DSK can return to politics.

And his FABULOUS life >

