The French Hotel At The centre Of DSK's Sex Ring Charges Bragged Of Its 'Sound-Proof' Rooms

Maia de la Baume has written a deep-dive for the New York Times into the hotel linked to Dominique Strauss Kahn’s prostitution charges — and it provides some fascinating details.



The Hôtel Carlton de Lille is described as a “kitschy, faded and now infamous hotel, replete with fake flowers, colonnades and gold-plated statues, on a street lined with children’s stores, a church and a marriage counselor”.

That the hotel is now at the centre of a huge scandal after the arrest of its owner, director and head of public relations for a DSK-linked prostitution ring comes much to the confusion of the locals in the relatively sleepy city who see it as just another unglamorous place for businessmen to stay.

There are hints that the hotel could have a dark underbelly however — it’s brochure brags of its “charm and discretion” and its “soundproof apartments.”

