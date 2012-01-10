This Is The $4.7 Million DC House DSK Can't Get Off The Market

Photo: Redfin via Curbed

When Dominique Strauss-Kahn and Anne Sinclair put their Washington D.C. house on the market, they clearly thought it would sell right away. Despite the fact that they bought it for $4 million in 2007, they put the listing price at $5.2 million.Apparently, though, that’s too high. After two months on the market the beautiful Northwest D.C. three-bedroom still needs help attracting a buyers, so DSK has dropped the price by $500,000.



So now is the time to check it out, since it’s probably closer your price range.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.