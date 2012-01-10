This Is The $4.7 Million DC House DSK Can't Get Off The Market

Linette Lopez
dsk washington dc house

Photo: Redfin via Curbed

When Dominique Strauss-Kahn and Anne Sinclair put their Washington D.C. house on the market, they clearly thought it would sell right away. Despite the fact that they bought it for $4 million in 2007, they put the listing price at $5.2 million.Apparently, though, that’s too high. After two months on the market the beautiful Northwest D.C. three-bedroom still needs help attracting a buyers, so DSK has dropped the price by $500,000.

So now is the time to check it out, since it’s probably closer your price range.

The front of 2613 Dumbarton Northwest

It's 7,200 square feet. Here's the floor plan

Lovely back yard with pool.

Space for parties.

There's a lovely living room.

And plenty of work space.

Big windows

A nice, bright kitchen.

With plenty of space for multiple cooks.

A comfortable breakfast nook.

Here's one bed room.

And bath.

Bed room number two.

Bed room number three.

Huge master bath.

Check out that shower.

Think DSK has an lovely house. You should see Sandy Weill's old apartment...

That Was Fast -- Sandy Weill's $88 Million Penthouse Has Already Been Sold>>

