New DSK Bail Plea Offer: He Will Wear An Electronic Monitoring Bracelet And Waive Extradition Rights

Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s lawyers have requested that the judge reconsider his denial of bail, according to Bloomberg.

Now, Strauss-Kahn’s lawyers are offering a $1 million bail, electronic monitoring and a waiver of his extradition rights in exchange for his release, says Bloomberg.

Days ago, the judge denied Strauss-Kahn’s $1 million bail because he was deemed a flight risk.

Perhaps the request will be considered now with the new arrangement, and now that Reuters is reporting that the trial might not happen for 6 months.

Remember that the French were reportedly upset that DSK had been subjected to a “perp-walk,” a customary American tradition that is against French media law.

Mayor Bloomberg, for one, responded: “If you don’t want to do the perp walk, don’t do the crime.”

The judge will hold a hearing on the matter tomorrow.

