DSK Asks New York Judge To Drop Maid's Civil Case

Photo: AP

Dominique Strauss Kahn has asked a New York judge to dismiss the civil suit from the maid who accused him of sexual assault, Reuters reports.His lawyers are reportedly saying he is immune from prosecution under international law.



Last week Strauss Kahn‘s requested more time to prepare a defence again Nafissatou Diallo’s allegations.

The criminal case against DSK was dropped last month.

