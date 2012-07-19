A French Company Is Launching A New 'Aphrodisiac Drink' Named DSK

French entrepreneurs Stéphane Briault and Patrice Guillard are launching a new kiwi fruit-based soft drink that they claim will be an aphrodisiac.



It’s name? DSK, of course.

“People will either love it or not, but one thing is certain: they will remember it!”, Briault told La Montagne, adding that he and his business partner had spent six months developing the flavour. “It looks a bit like champagne, with its tiny bubbles. It’s sweet, with a slight taste of honey, but the taste of Saffron,” Briault said.

10,000 bottles are ready to hit the market, RFI reports.

Sex scandal-hit ex-IMF chief Dominique Strauss Kahn, who shares his initials with the aphrodisiac drink, has not commented yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.