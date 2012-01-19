DSK's Wife Named Le Huffington Post's 'Editorial Director'

Photo: AP

Anne Sinclair, the wife of former IMF Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn, is tipped to be the new editor of the French edition of The Huffington Post (appropriately titled “Le Huffington Post”), The New York Times reports.rumours have been swirling for at least a month that Sinclair would lead the new site (see this December report from L’Express).



While neither HuffPo, nor Le Monde, the paper that will partner with the French HuffPo, have officially confirmed the appointment, an invitation to the news conference to introduce the event, scheduled for Monday, was signed by Huffington Post executives, including Arianna Huffington, the founder, and named Sinclair as the “editorial director”.

Sinclair will head a team of around eight journalists based in Le Monde’s Paris headquarters, Global Post reports.

Sinclair, 63, a wealthy New York heiress, was a regular on Sunday evening TV in the 1980s, interviewing major politicians and celebrities like Madonna. She even interviewed Strauss-Kahn when he was a junior minister, according to Reuters.

In December, Sinclair was voted France’s most popular woman in a poll conducted by an online women’s magazine. She beat out current IMF chief Christine Lagarde and first lady Carla Bruni.

Sinclair is the granddaughter of Paul Rosenberg, one of the most prominent art dealers of the 20th century, and daughter of Robert Schwartz, a Jewish resistance fighter during World War II.

