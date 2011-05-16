IMF CHIEF HAS IRONCLAD ALIBI, His Lawyers Say

Photo: Guillaume Pamier, Wikimedia Commons

IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, better known as DSK, was having lunch with his daughter at the time when the sexual assault he is alleged to have committed supposedly took place, his lawyers say, according to French radio RMC.According to this item, DSK checked out of the hotel at noon, hours before the events allegedly took place. He was scheduled to have lunch with his daughter, a graduate student at Columbia University in New York, that day.



If true, it should be easy enough to check out: both the hotel check-out and the lunch (via credit card) would have left a computer trail. Not to mention the fact that there would have been several witnesses at the restaurant.

