DSK Accuser Responds To Questions About Her Past

One of the main reasons that Sofitel hotel maid, Nafissatou Diallo, gave interviews to ABC News and Newsweek, is to counter claims she is a prostitute, and set the record straight about a conversation with a jailed drug dealer in Arizona that she says was translated incorrectly.



Below, Diallo tells Nightline reporter Robin Roberts why she felt she needed to come forward with her side of the story, and answers questions about embellished refugee applications; bank accounts with thousands of dollars from a convicted felon; and the New York Post story that she has been a prostitute in the past.



