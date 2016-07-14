Research shows we touch our cell phones 2,617 times per day

It sometimes seems as if our phones function like an extra limb on our bodies and now, research demonstrates exactly how attached to the devices we really are.

The typical cell phone user touches his or her phone 2,617 time every day, according to a study by research firm dscout. And that’s just the average user — the study found that extreme cell phone users (meaning the top 10%) touch their phones more than 5,400 times daily.

To test a previous study that found cell phone users go through 150 mobile device sessions every day, the folks at dscout tracked 94 Android users with a special tool that counted the study participants’ every mobile device-related action, 24 hours a day for 5 days. Actions like typing, tapping, and swiping the phone’s screen counted as a ‘touch.’

The dscout research also found average users spent 145 minutes on their phones and engaged in 76 phone sessions per day.

As for iPhone users, Apple recently confirmed their device users unlock their phones 80 times every day. That’s about 6 to 7 times every hour.

So no matter your smart phone preference, the facts make a clear point: we are addicted to our mobile devices.

