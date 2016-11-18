DryShips crashes 67% as trading resumes

Shares of DryShips, a shipping company that transports raw materials and other commodities, are crashing after resuming trading on Thursday. The stock was halted Wednesday morning after seeing a gain of more than 1000% in the wake of Donald Trump’s US election win. Thursday’s drop of more than 67% comes after the company announced it was entering a registered direct offering of convertible preferred shares.

