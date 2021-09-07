How to clean a dryer vent and avoid a fire hazard

- Cleaning your dryer vent is essential for keeping your dryer running optimally.
- Too much lint buildup can eventually lead to a dryer fire.
- A vent brush and vacuum hose attachment provide the most effective cleaning.
A dryer fire is not some freak accident with an unknown cause. According to data from the US Fire Administration, 2,900 home dryer fires are reported each year – resulting in five deaths, 100 injuries, and property loss totaling $US35 ($AU47) million. And the USFA reports that failure to clean the dryer is the leading cause of these fires.
And Jason Kapica, president of Dryer Vent Wizard, says that a clothes dryer is actually the perfect environment for a fire. “To start a fire, it takes oxygen, an ignition source, and a flammable material,” he explains. “Oxygen moves through a dryer and its vent when the machine is running, there is a heating element inside the dryer providing a potential ignition source, and lint is an extremely flammable material.”
When you don’t clean out your dryer vent or the duct that connects the dryer to the vent, Kapica warns that the buildup of lint can increase the possibility of a fire. And that’s not the only potential problem. “In addition, dryer vent clogs can cause carbon monoxide accumulation, extra wear on clothing and your dryer, and excessive energy use.”
How often should you clean your dryer vent?
Although you should clean your dryer lint filter after every load, fortunately, you don’t have to clean your dryer vent that often. Kapica recommends having it professionally cleaned once a year, although handy homeowners may want to tackle this task themselves.
Your dryer can also provide warning signs to let you know there might be a buildup of lint in the clothes dryer and dryer vent system. Kapica lists the following six signs:
- The clothes dryer takes longer than one cycle to dry a load
- There is no lint visible on the lint screen
- The dryer repeatedly stops during a cycle
- Clothes are very hot after a dry cycle
- The top of the dryer is hot to the touch while running
- Clothes have a moldy smell after a dry cycle
Other ways to keep your dryer working properly and safely
It’s also important to clean your dryer’s lint screen. “Regular maintenance consists of cleaning the lint screen before every load, washing the lint screen with hot soapy water, and even using an old toothbrush every few months on the lint screen – especially if you are using dryer sheets,” Kapica says. Dryer sheets can leave a waxy buildup on the lint screen, which can lead to issues – including the possibility of a fire, says Kapica.
In addition to keeping the actual dryer clean, you also need to keep the surrounding environment clean as well. “Dryers also work on the surrounding air in the room, so it’s critical to keep the area around your dryer free of dust and debris,” Kapica explains. “This will allow the dryer to work more efficiently and lower the risk of a fire.
Insider’s takeaway
Taking a few minutes to clean your dryer vent can help you to avoid a dryer fire. Using a dryer vent brush and a vacuum with a hose attachment can help you easily clean your dryer vent and keep it free from debris.