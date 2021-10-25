TikTok users are swallowing dry protein powder in a trend called ‘dry-scooping’ – but experts say it can cause heart palpitations, cramps, and vomiting

Dry scooping is a trend of consuming caffeinated pre-workout powder without diluting it in water.

A majority of TikTok videos show pre-workout supplements being used incorrectly, including by dry scooping, research found.

The trend can increase the risk of serious side effects or caffeine overdose.

A dangerous trend of swallowing pre-workout powder is popular on social media apps like TikTok, and the concentrated doses of caffeine consumed may lead to side effects.

“Dry scooping” refers to the practice of ingesting pre-workout powder by eating it directly from a spoon or scoop, sometimes combining it with alcohol and/or more caffeine. In contrast, most pre-workout supplements are designed to be mixed with several ounces of water.

The trend has racked up eight million likes on TikTok alone, and could lead to serious side effects or overdose, according to research presented at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.

“I think most people view dry scooping as a silly, harmless trend, when in reality it is a dangerous practice,” Nelson Chow, the author of the study and a Princeton University student and intern at Cohen Children’s Medical Center, told Insider.

It’s not clear whether dry scooping started on TikTok, or if the popular app amplified its popularity, according to Chow. However, the platform may be influencing a younger audience to try the trend, although many pre-workout supplements aren’t intended for underage users.

“It is difficult to trace the trend back to a single individual or platform; however, what I can say is that dry scooping content is pervasive on social media platforms like TikTok,” he said.

Chow analyzed 100 TikTok videos tagged “pre-workout,” and found only 8% of them featured supplements being used as intended. In the remainder of the videos, users consumed the powder directly, swallowed it with only a small sip of water, or combined it with other substances like alcohol or energy drinks.

Dry scooping can increase the risk of overdosing on caffeine and other substances

Dry scooping is potentially risky because most pre-workout powder contain high doses of caffeine, too much of which can be harmful.

Powdered caffeine is extremely potent, sometimes containing the equivalent of dozens of cups of coffee in one scoop. Pre-workout blends are less concentrated than pure caffeine, but may still be equal to three cups of coffee or more per scoop.

Compared to drinking a diluted pre-workout mix, dry scooped powder is absorbed more quickly, increasing the concentration of caffeine and other ingredients in the body. Dry scooping could also lead to accidental inhalation of the powder, according to Chow.

“The trend is quite dangerous because of the great potential for accidental over consumption and inhalation,” he said.

An overdose of caffeine can cause side effects ranging from anxiety, heart palpitations, and cramps to vomiting, unconsciousness, and death.

Some TikTok users have attributed serious illness to the trend, such as one 20-year-old who said she had a heart attack after dry scooping.

Supplements can be risky, and aren’t necessary to improve your fitness

Chow’s research found that while a variety of influencers post about dry scooping, it appears to be more common among men, who made up 64% of the creators in his analysis. The trend was also more popular among influencers who focused on lifting weights.

Supplements like caffeine and creatine can boost muscle building if used correctly.

However, lack of regulatory oversight on dietary supplements makes it difficult to know what they contain, and some workout powders have tested positive for banned substances.

Experts have previously told Insider that workout supplements aren’t necessary to build muscle or lose fat. Most people will benefit more from patience and a consistent workout routine than from wasting time or money on trendy powders or shakes, according to Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer Luke Zocchi.