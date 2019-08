Dining at the Hentley Farm in South Australia is a provocative experience. The restaurant flavours oysters with passion fruit, lime, rosemary. The oysters are then doused in liquid nitrogen to release a powerful aroma.

Story by Eloise Kirn and editing by Chelsea Pineda.

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.