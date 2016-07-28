Something incredible happens when you fill a bubble with dry ice vapour

Dry ice is a fascinating substance because it sublimates at room temperature — meaning it transforms directly from a solid to a gas. Dry ice is a block of frozen carbon dioxide. It has a surface temperature of -109.3 degrees Fahrenheit, and if you place it in a bowl of warm water this accelerates the sublimation process. Watch what that looks like and what happens when you place a thin film of soap over the bubbling bowl.

