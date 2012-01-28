Drunk Alaskan Teen Goes On Car-Stealing Bender

Photo: IntangibleArts via flickr
On Wednesday morning at around 7 AM, an Alaskan teenager decided it was prime time to have a few drinks and steal a few cars, Anchorage’s CBS affiliate reported.According to Corey Allen-Young of KTVA, the teen went outside to cars that owners had started to warm them up, got in, and drove off.
The first car he reportedly stole was a Dodge Stratus, which he promptly crashed into a nearby snow bank, either because he was drunk or because he was 14; it was possibly a combination of the two.
He got out unscathed and then found another idling car, a Mazda Tribute, which he then allegedly drove away in as well. These cars were not on the same street, but were actually in separate neighborhoods.
Ironically, the alleged 14-year-old thief was not the only party at fault in these situations.
KTVA notes that Anchorage law says it is illegal to leave a car running when it is not occupied as it increases the risk of theft. Since Alaska tends to be very cold during the winter, a major number of people break this law daily and are subject to a $50 fine.
Those that got their cars stolen probably wish they just had to pay a fine, but they will probably fastidiously obey this law in the future.
