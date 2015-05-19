'Drunk Shopping' is a new US service that shows you weird things to buy every Saturday at 2am

Walking that fine line between funny and deplorable is “Drunk Shopping,” a new service that texts you weird and interesting items to buy after you come home from a night out.

To sign up, you’ll need to literally text “heyyyyyy” to 551-333-7865. This authorizes Drunk Shopping to send you a weekly text every Saturday at 2 am featuring some oddity, like a giant piano mat, that you can purchase through Amazon (sounds lovely, right?).

Calling itself “the shopping experience that delights in sloppy judgement,” the service seems to be aimed at those who enjoy surprising their sober selves days later with a purchase they will likely regret.

And while Drunk Shopping could easily just send you a single photo and Amazon link to that piano mat or Nic Cage t-shirt, lucky subscribers will also be graced with follow-up texts trying to convince them to purchase the item unless you reply back “STOP.”

Created by former Buzzfeed advertising employee Chris Baker, Drunk Shopping sounds like something you’d sign up for on a dare only to realise you’ve made a huge mistake on Sunday morning. Still, Drunk Shopping could provide some late-night entertainment for serial shoppers with money to burn.

Again, there’s no actual Drunk Shopping app, so if you want to sign up for the free service you’ll need to text “heyyyyyy” to 551-333-7865. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.

