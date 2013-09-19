A Group Of Drunk, Dancing Scots Forced An Emergency Landing On A Ryanair Flight

A Ryanair flight from Glasgow to Ibiza was forced to make an emergency landing in France after a group of drunk passengers started dancing in the aisles.

The airline confirmed Wednesday that the passengers, described as Scots by local police, had been thrown off the plane at Beauvais airport north of the French capital on Tuesday evening and questioned by authorities.

“They thought they had already arrived in Ibiza,” a police spokesman said, explaining that after buying duty-free alcohol in Glasgow, they drank it on the plane and started dancing, causing such a ruckus that the pilot decided to divert to Beauvais.

The plane eventually took off again without the partying passengers, who were released in the early hours of Wednesday and directed to a Beauvais train station to go to Paris.

According to Beauvais airport management, the Ryanair crew has made an official complaint against the disruptive passengers, who could face charges at a later date.

Ryanair spokesman Robin Kiely confirmed the incident.

“A Ryanair flight from Glasgow Prestwick to Ibiza (17 Sep) diverted into Paris Beauvais after a small group of passengers became disruptive on-board,” Kiely said.

“On arrival, police removed and detained these 14 individuals. Ryanair apologised to the other 160 passengers for any inconvenience and delay to their journey, but will not tolerate unruly or disruptive passengers. This matter is now being dealt with by the French police.”

Local police put the number of passengers questioned at 16.

Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

