WATCH: Drunk Russian Cop Fired After Urinating In Police Station Hallway

A senior St Petersberg-area policeman has been fired after video emerged of him urinating in a police station corridor, reports Radio Free Europe.



It’s unclear why the police officer, Aleksei Isakov, was urinating in the hallway, or why he had stripped down to his socks and underwear.

RFE reports that police have said he was “in a state of alcoholic intoxication.”

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.