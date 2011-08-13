U.S. Olympic Skier Gets Drunk, Pees On 11-Year-Old Girl On JetBlue Flight

Photo: AP

The drunk man who peed on a sleeping 11-year-old passenger on a JetBlue flight is one of the most elite skiers in the United States, according to the NYPost.Robert Vietze, a U.S. Skier, probably just blew his chances of participating in the Olympic Games in Russia in 2014. His name was removed from the team’s roster yesterday.



Vietze was drunk on his flight from Portland, Ore., to JFK Wednesday night when he was heading home from a week-long training camp, stumbled out of his seat to the girl five rows behind him, and urinated on the girl.

Vietze told the cops: “I was drunk, and I did not realise I was pissing on her leg.”

The skier refuses to apologise for his actions.

UPDATE: Vietze has been kicked off the Olympic training Team.

If he had any endorsements, we’re sure he would have lost those too, like these athletes:

