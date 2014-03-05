Someone Created A Music Video For Beyonce's 'Drunk In Love' Using Only Emoji

Here’s one video that was missing from Beyonce’s visual album: the emoji version of her hit “Drunk in Love” which she and husband Jay-Z performed at this year’s Grammy Awards.
The video (via Time), depicts every word of the song using emoji.
This video isn’t the first of it’s kind. Katy Perry’s “Roar” also has its own emoji version.
This “Drunk in Love” video is simple, but mesmerizing. It doesn’t hurt that the song is addicting, too.
