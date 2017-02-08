A drunken, half-naked German man tried to drive a bus onto a US military base

A drunken, half-naked man was detained last Friday after trying to drive a bus onto a US military base in Germany.

Yes, seriously.

According to Stars and Stripes, the unnamed 53-year-old German man showed up at the front gate of Kleber Kaserne where he blew 0.20 on a breathalyzer — well above the 0.05 blood alcohol content allowed under German law. The man was also not wearing any pants or shoes.

Not surprisingly, he was arrested by German police.

The base is home to the Army’s 37th Transportation Group and other logistics units.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.