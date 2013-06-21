A Classic GIF Of Tipsy Dwyane Wade Arriving At His Postgame Press Conference

Dwyane Wade has been playing through a painful knee injury since the playoffs began back in April.



So, understandably, this championship is all the sweeter for him.

When he arrived at his postgame press conference, he was downright giddy. He told reporters, “All the giddiness is the champagne talking,” and demanded that they call him “three” because he has now won three titles.

SB Nation made this excellent GIF of Wade arriving at the press conference. Note the cigar.

He’s infectiously happy. Good for him:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.