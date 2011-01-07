Drunk-Driving PE Manager Who Smashed His Porsche Into The 2ND Story Of A House Says He Was Just Driving 35 MPH

The PE manager who slammed his Porsche Carrerra into the second story of a Connecticut home claims he was only driving 35 miles an hr before the spectacular crash, says The Daily. (via DealBreaker)



Russell Stidolph, the founder and managing director of energy private equity fund AltEnergy, doesn’t remember anything about the drama except that 35 mph detail.

The car flew more than 40 feet across the road, ended up slamming into the top story of 24 Highland Ave, landed on its back and spewed machinery across the lawn.

The homeowner, who was in bed at the time said that when the sport scar plowed into her home, the entire house shook when the car hit.

“I thought a plane had crashed into the house. It shook the whole structure.”

For those who missed this incredible story, here are the full details of the Hollywood-style crash >

