Drunk Driver Confesses To Killing Man In Heartbreaking Warning To The Public

A man has confessed to killing a man while drunk driving in a video posted online.

“My name is Matthew Cordle. And on June 22, 2013, I hit and killed Vincent Canzani. This video will act as my confession,” the man in the video states. “When I get charged, I will plead guilty and take all responsibility for everything I’ve done to Vincent and his family.”

Cordle, 22, drove down the wrong way of a street and struck the 61-year-old’s Jeep, according to Regina Garcia Cano of The Associated Press.

He made the video to pass along this message: “I beg you, and I say the word specifically, I’m begging you: Please don’t drink and drive. Don’t make the excuses that I did.”

From the AP:

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien Thursday said Cordle was a suspect in the deadly crash but hadn’t been charged. O’Brien said he saw the video Wednesday and downloaded a copy onto a CD as evidence. He said he’ll ask a grand jury to indict Cordle for aggravated vehicular homicide with an alcohol specification, a charge that carries a maximum of eight years in prison upon conviction. O’Brien said Cordle’s blood sample from the night of the crash tested positive for alcohol and negative for drugs. Defence attorney George Breitmayer III said the video “is a strong testament” to Cordle’s character. He said Cordle intends to cooperate with prosecutors.

His face starts blurred as he tells the story before becoming clear when he identifies himself. It’s incredibly powerful.

Here’s the video:

