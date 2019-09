Here’s a hilarious video of bankers from Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, and HSBC after having skulled champagne at an event billed as “a festival for bankers” in London, from SkyNews via Dealbreaker. Careless, but hilarious.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.