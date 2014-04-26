Drunk Australian Causes Chaos On Virgin Airlines Flight To Bali

Matt Christopher (C) who is believed to have tried to enter the cockpit of the Virgin Australia flight. Agung Parameswara/Getty

A Queensland man’s drunken behaviour has caused chaos in Indonesia after he tried to enter the cockpit during a flight from Brisbane to Denpasar, sparking fears he was attempting to hijack the plane.

The pilot of the Boeing 737-800 reported a possible hijacking attempt to Indonesian authorities when the Queenslander banged on the cockpit door during the flight.

Matt Christopher Lockley, 28, is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol when he tried to gain access to cockpit which caused a full-scale shut down of Ngurah Rai airport.

The airline quickly put an end to the hijacking speculation saying: “It was a hundred per cent not a hijacking.”

Lockley was placed into custody and interrogated on arrival to Bali.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said, “The Australian Consulate will provide consular assistance as required.”

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.